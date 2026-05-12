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MinebeaMitsumi Earnings Up In FY26; Guides H1, FY27

May 12, 2026 — 03:16 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (6479.T), a Japanese manufacturer of mechanical components and electronic devices, on Tuesday reported higher net income in the full year 2026 compared with the previous year.

For the full year 2026, profit attributable to owners of the parent increased to 99.03 billion yen from 59.46 billion yen in the prior year.

Earnings per share were 246.59 yen versus 147.57 yen last year.

Operating income surged to 103.98 billion yen from 94.48 billion in the prior year.

Net sales increased to 1.66 trillion yen from 1.52 trillion yen in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the company expects first-half 2026 net sales of 846.50 billion yen, representing an increase of 8.8% from the previous fiscal year, and operating income of 53 billion yen, up 19.4%.

For the first half of 2026, profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent is expected to be 36.50 billion yen, representing an increase of 27.7%, with basic earnings per share of 90.89 yen.

For the full year 2027, the company expects net sales of 1.69 trillion yen, representing an increase of 1.5%, and operating income of 120 billion yen, up 15.4%.

For the full year 2027, profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent is expected to be 83 billion yen, representing a decrease of 16.2%, with basic earnings per share of 206.68 yen.

MinebeaMitsumi closed trading 3.12% higher at JPY 3,566 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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