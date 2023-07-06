MINEBEA MITSUMI (TYO:6479) Price Target Increased by 6.26% to 3,275.66

The average one-year price target for MINEBEA MITSUMI (TYO:6479) has been revised to 3,275.66 / share. This is an increase of 6.26% from the prior estimate of 3,082.59 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2,525.00 to a high of 3,832.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.37% from the latest reported closing price of 2,699.00 / share.

MINEBEA MITSUMI Maintains 1.48% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.48%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.21. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.43%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 217 funds or institutions reporting positions in MINEBEA MITSUMI. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 6.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6479 is 0.20%, an increase of 16.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.08% to 54,949K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,473K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,375K shares, representing an increase of 1.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6479 by 8.32% over the last quarter.

FINVX - Fidelity Series International Value Fund holds 4,650K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,662K shares, representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6479 by 3.93% over the last quarter.

FDIVX - Fidelity Diversified International Fund holds 3,890K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,911K shares, representing a decrease of 0.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6479 by 5.05% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,176K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,150K shares, representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6479 by 20.39% over the last quarter.

FIGRX - Fidelity International Discovery Fund holds 2,813K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,323K shares, representing a decrease of 53.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6479 by 29.89% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.