Mine Electrician Fatally Injured At Alpha Metallurgical's Marfork Preparation Plant

(RTTNews) - Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (AMR) announced that a mine electrician working at the Marfork Preparation Plant in Raleigh County, West Virginia, suffered a fatal accident on Tuesday morning.

Eric Bartram, 41, of Chapmanville, W.Va., was a highly experienced professional with nearly two decades in the mining industry and was a valued member of the Marfork team.

The Marfork Preparation Plant is operated by Marfork Coal Company, LLC, a subsidiary of Alpha Metallurgical Resources.

The company is currently working in coordination with federal and state agencies to conduct a thorough investigation into the accident and its circumstances.

