Mindtree To Buy L&T's NxT Digital Business

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Mindtree, a digital transformation and technology services company, said that it has signed an agreement to acquire the NxT Digital Business, the cloud based IoT and AI platform for Industry 4.0 of L&T Group. The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions.

Mindtree noted that the NxT Digital Business was founded as a startup with broad digital capabilities within L&T. It has played an instrumental role in extensive applications of IoT technology and digitalization of many aspects of L&T's operations where numerous assets were connected and factories were digitalized to make the company's operations data driven for objective decision making.

