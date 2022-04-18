Mindtree Q4 Net Profit Rises; Revenue Up 33.2%

(RTTNews) - Mindtree (MINDTREE) posted fourth quarter net profit of $62.7 million, an increase of 44.8% from prior year. Revenue was $383.8 million, up 33.2% year-over-year. The company recorded 276 active clients as of March 31, 2022.

Debashis Chatterjee, CEO and Managing Director, said: "Our sequential revenue growth of 5.2% in constant currency made this our fifth consecutive quarter of 5%-plus growth in constant currency. Our full year revenue growth of 31.1% validates our strategy to capitalize on rising demand by diversifying our services portfolio, mining customers, and broadening industry partnerships."

The Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of 270% for the financial year ended March 31, 2022.

