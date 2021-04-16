Mindtree Q4 Net Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Technology consulting and services company Mindtree reported fourth-quarter net profit of $43.3 million, an increase of 53.4% year-over-year. Fourth quarter revenue was at $288.2 million, up 3.5% year-on-year.

For the year ended March 31, 2021, the company reported net profit at $150.0 million, a growth of 69.6%. Revenue was at $1.08 billion, a decline of 1.1%.

The Board of Directors have recommended a final dividend of Rs 17.5 per equity share of par value Rs 10 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2021.

