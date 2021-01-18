Mindtree Q3 Net Profit Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Mindtree, a global technology consulting and services company, reported third quarter net profit of $44.2 million, up 59.3% from previous year. Revenue was at $274.1 million, a decline of 0.4% from last year.

Mindtree recorded 276 active clients as of December 31, 2020. The company added 8 new clients during the quarter.

Debashis Chatterjee, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Mindtree, said: "We are witnessing strong business momentum across all verticals with a significant demand for cloud, data and analytics capabilities. We are now well-positioned to continue delivering profitable growth."

