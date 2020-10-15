Markets

Mindtree Q2 Net Profit Up 79.2%

(RTTNews) - Mindtree Limited, a global technology consulting and services company, reported that its net profit for the second quarter ended September 30, 2020 was $34.3 million, an increase of 79.2% from last year.

but, revenue for the quarter was $261 million, down 3.7% from the previous year.

The company reported 283 active clients as of September 30, 2020, and 8 new clients added during the second-quarter.

The company has declared an interim dividend of 75% or 7.5 Indian rupees per equity share of par value 10 rupees each.

