Mindtree Q2 Net Profit Up 17%

(RTTNews) - Technology consulting and services firm Mindtree Ltd. on Thursday reported that net profit for the second quarter grew 16.9 percent to $63.1 million from last year.

Revenue for the quarter grew 20.6 percent to $422.1 million year-on-year.

Mindtree recorded 276 active clients as of September 30, 2022. The company added 3 new clients during the quarter.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.