MindTree Q1 Net Profit Rises YoY; Revenue Up 28.6%

(RTTNews) - MindTree Ltd. (MINDTREE) reported first quarter net profit of $60.3 million, a growth of 29.7% year-over-year. Revenue was $399.3 million, up 28.6% from last year. EBITDA margins was at 21.1%. The company recorded its highest-ever order book at $570 million, for the quarter.

Debashis Chatterjee, CEO and Managing Director, said. "With revenues up 5.5% sequentially in constant currency on the back of a healthy demand for our digital capabilities, this was our sixth consecutive quarter of more than 5% revenue growth in constant currency."

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.