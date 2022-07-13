Markets

MindTree Q1 Net Profit Rises YoY; Revenue Up 28.6%

(RTTNews) - MindTree Ltd. (MINDTREE) reported first quarter net profit of $60.3 million, a growth of 29.7% year-over-year. Revenue was $399.3 million, up 28.6% from last year. EBITDA margins was at 21.1%. The company recorded its highest-ever order book at $570 million, for the quarter.

Debashis Chatterjee, CEO and Managing Director, said. "With revenues up 5.5% sequentially in constant currency on the back of a healthy demand for our digital capabilities, this was our sixth consecutive quarter of more than 5% revenue growth in constant currency."

