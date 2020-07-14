Mindtree Q1 Net Profit Rises; Revenue Down 4.1% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Mindtree Limited (MINDTREE), a global technology consulting and services company, reported first quarter net profit of $28.3 million, an increase of 111.7% year-over-year. EBITDA was $46.1 million compared to $26.5 million, a year ago. Revenue was at $253.2 million, down 4.1% from last year.

"We closed the quarter with a healthy order book of $391 million despite the global headwinds due to Covid-19 pandemic," said Debashis Chatterjee, CEO and Managing Director, Mindtree.

The company has 292 active clients as of June 30, 2020 with 6 new clients added during the quarter.

