MIND's Q2 Earnings Rise Y/Y on Seamap Sales, Stock Down 14%

Shares of MIND Technology, Inc. MIND have declined 13.6% since the company reported its earnings for the quarter ended July 31, 2025. This compares to the S&P 500 index’s 1.6% growth over the same time frame. Over the past month, the stock has declined 22% compared with the S&P 500’s 2.9% growth. The performance reflects investor caution despite the company’s return to profitability in the reported quarter.

MIND posted second-quarter fiscal 2026 net income of 24 cents per share against a net loss of 11 cents per share in the prior-year quarter.

The company’s revenues of $13.6 million denoted an increase of 35% from $10 million in the year-ago period. Net income improved significantly to $1.9 million, up from $0.8 million in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA nearly doubled to $3.1 million from $1.8 million a year earlier, underscoring improved operational efficiency. Operating income rose to $2.7 million from $1.4 million in the same quarter last year.

Other Key Business Metrics

The backlog for Marine Technology Products within the Seamap segment stood at $12.8 million as of July 31, 2025, compared with $26.2 million a year earlier and $21.1 million at the end of the previous quarter. While the decline suggests near-term order volatility, the company emphasized a strong pipeline of prospects that it expects to materialize in upcoming quarters.

Notably, after-market activities represented about 68% of revenues in the first half of fiscal 2026, highlighting recurring demand for support and services.

Gross profit for the quarter improved to $6.8 million from $4.8 million a year ago, with gross margins expanding modestly. Selling, general and administrative expenses climbed to $3.6 million from $2.8 million, reflecting higher costs in line with expanded activity.

Management Commentary

CEO Rob Capps described the quarter as “largely in line with expectations” and credited Seamap system sales and after-market contributions for driving results. He highlighted the resumption of consistent profitability after delays in the first quarter and reiterated the company’s ability to execute efficiently on its backlog. Management acknowledged that backlog levels had dipped but stressed confidence that new orders would restore momentum in the near term.

Capps emphasized that despite economic uncertainty, customer engagement with Seamap products remained steady. However, he noted that market conditions have slowed customer decision-making for fiscal 2027 projects. He reiterated MIND’s strategy of focusing on shareholder value creation through financial discipline, product innovation, and selective expansion.

Factors Influencing the Headline Numbers

Revenue growth was primarily driven by improved sales of marine technology systems and a surge in after-market activities. The transition from a net loss last year to profitability this quarter also reflected better execution and stronger demand. However, the sharp decline in backlog highlights potential headwinds, particularly if delayed customer decisions extend into the next fiscal year. On the expense side, higher SG&A costs and ongoing R&D investments demonstrate the company’s continued commitment to product development and market positioning.

Guidance

Management struck a bullish tone for the remainder of fiscal 2026, citing the strength of the existing backlog and order pipeline. The company expects customers to finalize fiscal 2027 plans in the coming months and expressed optimism about sustaining favorable performance into the next quarters.

Other Developments

The company maintained a clean capital structure and highlighted a solid balance sheet, with cash and equivalents rising to $7.8 million from $5.3 million as of Jan. 31, 2025.

