MindMed Names Schond Greenway As CFO

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) announced Monday the appointment of Schond Greenway as Chief Financial Officer. Greenway comes to MindMed with over 20 years of experience in investment banking, finance and corporate advisory, and investment analysis in the life sciences sector.

Greenway joins MindMed after serving as CFO of Avalo Therapeutics. He previously served as VP of Investor Relations at Mesoblast, an allogeneic cellular medicines company.

He served in a similar role at Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. and in various roles at investment banking firms Morgan Stanley and Barclays Capital, predominantly focused on healthcare and technology.

