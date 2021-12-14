Markets
MindMed Names Robert Barrow New CEO; Vallone To Replace Dellelce As Chairman

(RTTNews) - Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc.(MNMD), a company focused on psychedelic-inspired therapies, said on Tuesday that Robert Barrow has been named as its new chief executive officer or CEO.

Barrow was serving as as interim CEO of MindMed after J.R. Rahn, resigned as the company's Co-Founder and CEO, earlier this year. Effective immediately, the company has also appointed Carol Vallone as Chair, to replace Perry Dellelce, who previously served as Director and Chairman.

