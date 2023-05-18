MindMed (MNMD) Up on 50% Enrollment in Anxiety Disorder Study

MindMed MNMD announced significant progress in the phase IIb study of its lead candidate MM-120 (lysergide D-tartrate) for anxiety disorder. The study has already enrolled and dosed more than 50% of patients from the planned 200 participants aged 18 to 74 years.

Top-line results from the study are expected to be released in late 2023.

Shares of the company rose almost 4.5% following the news on May 17, after market close. The stock has surged 49.6% year to date against the industry’s 7.2% decline.



The mid-stage study is a randomized, placebo-controlled dose-finding study, being conducted across multiple centers. The study aims to evaluate the efficiency and safety of four different doses of MM-120 (25 µg, 50 µg, 100 µg, or 200 µg) against a matching placebo for improving symptoms of anxiety.

Its primary objective is to assess the reduction in anxiety symptoms after four weeks of MM-120 administration and then compare the results across the five treatment arms.

The key secondary objective of the study includes the assessment of anxiety symptoms, safety, tolerability and improvements in the quality of life after single administration of MM-120 for up to 12 weeks.

The company had initiated dosing for the abovementioned study in August 2022. Over the past few months, patient enrollment has significantly increased, with 25 patients joining the study in the past 30 days.

Management expressed gratitude to the company’s team, study investigators, staff and the participating patients for their contributions to achieving this milestone.

MindMed is also evaluating MM-120 in a phase IIa proof-of-concept study for treating attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. The study is designed to assess the safety and efficacy of repeated low-dose MM-120 administration in 52 patients. The top-line data from the same are also expected in late 2023.

MNMD is advancing the development of another candidate MM-402 into the first clinical study in 2023 for treating core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

