MindMed call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in MindMed with 3,467 calls trading, 1.0x expected, and implied vol increasing over 2 points to 93.08%. Jan-25 7.5 calls and Jan-25 9 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 2,000 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.01. Earnings are expected on March 5th.

