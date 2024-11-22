MindMed call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in MindMed with 3,467 calls trading, 1.0x expected, and implied vol increasing over 2 points to 93.08%. Jan-25 7.5 calls and Jan-25 9 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 2,000 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.01. Earnings are expected on March 5th.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.