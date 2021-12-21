MindMed: FDA Issues Clinical Hold On Initial IND Submission Related To Phase 2b Trial Of LSD

Markets
(RTTNews) - Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) said the FDA has placed a clinical hold on its IND submission intended to support the initiation of a phase 2b trial of lysergic acid diethylamide for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder.

Robert Barrow, CEO of MindMed, said: "We remain highly confident in the therapeutic potential of lysergic acid diethylamide to usher in a new treatment paradigm for these disorders and we look forward to working closely with FDA to satisfy all outstanding concerns as rapidly as possible."

MindMed is a clinical-stage biotech company that seeks to discover, develop and deploy psychedelic-inspired medicines and therapies.

Shares of MindMed were down 7% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

