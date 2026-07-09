MindMaze To Provide Technology In Spinal Cord Stimulation Study For Stroke Patients; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - MindMaze Therapeutics Holding SA (MMTX.SW), a precision neurotherapeutics company, on Thursday reported that a study at the University of Pittsburgh for post-stroke arm recovery by cervical epidural spinal cord stimulation will utilize the company's technology.

Spinal cord stimulation (SCS) involves the use of implanted electrodes to deliver artificial neuro-electric signals to nerves damaged by a paralytic stroke or other trauma. The stimulation resumes functionality and strengthens communications in weakened muscle tissue.

A recent study published in the Nature Medicine journal by the University of Pittsburgh indicated that cervical SCS improved arm and hand movement in patients of chronic stroke after only a few hours of therapy.

The upcoming study is intended to build on these findings, allowing increased activity from the SCS paired with a high volume of training in adults with chronic upper limb weakness after stroke.

Participants will first complete a six-week course of training. After implantation of the stimulation system, they repeat the same training with stimulation active throughout each session and are then followed for up to six months to assess their progress.

The company's precision neurotherapeutics is expected to add volume and intensity of active, intent-driven practice. This combination neurotherapy is anticipated to yield better results over existing monotherapies.

The study plans to recruit 20 participants and is currently enrolling patients of chronic stroke.

MMTX.SW is currently trading on the Swiss Stock Exchange at CHF 0.19, up 6.81%.

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