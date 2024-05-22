Mindflair plc Confirms Growth Strategy at GM

Pires Investments (GB:MFAI) has released an update.

Mindflair plc, an investment firm specializing in AI technology, has successfully passed all resolutions at their recent General Meeting. The company, listed on AIM as MFAI, is actively building a high-tech investment portfolio in areas like IoT, Cyber Security, and Machine Learning, aiming to capitalize on the surging demand for AI development. Mindflair’s approach is poised for exponential growth, offering investors unique opportunities in next-generation tech businesses.

