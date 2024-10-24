MindBio Advances Cancer Anxiety and Depression Trials

Mindbio Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:MBIO) has released an update.

MindBio Therapeutics Corp. is advancing its Phase 2B microdosing trials of MB22001 for treating anxiety and depression in advanced stage cancer patients, having reached the halfway mark in the trial. The company aims to leverage global special access schemes to provide psychedelic microdosing treatments if the trials yield positive outcomes.

