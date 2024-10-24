News & Insights

Stocks

MindBio Advances Cancer Anxiety and Depression Trials

October 24, 2024 — 09:10 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Mindbio Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:MBIO) has released an update.

MindBio Therapeutics Corp. is advancing its Phase 2B microdosing trials of MB22001 for treating anxiety and depression in advanced stage cancer patients, having reached the halfway mark in the trial. The company aims to leverage global special access schemes to provide psychedelic microdosing treatments if the trials yield positive outcomes.

For further insights into TSE:MBIO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.