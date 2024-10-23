Mindax Limited Announces 2024 Annual General Meeting

Mindax Limited (AU:MDX) has released an update.

Mindax Limited invites shareholders to its annual general meeting on November 21, 2024, in Perth, where they can participate in person or via proxy voting. The company emphasizes its commitment to environmental sustainability by encouraging electronic communications. Shareholders are urged to review the 2024 Annual Report online for insights into the company’s performance and operations.

