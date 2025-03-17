MIND Technology Rises 91% in 6 Months: Should You Buy the Stock?

MIND Technology, Inc.’s MIND shares have surged 90.8% in the past six months, significantly outpacing the industry’s 33.8% growth. The company has outperformed other industry players, including Byrna Technologies Inc. BYRN and LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. RAMP, which posted increases of 25.5% and 3%, respectively, during the same period. MIND benefits from software-driven revenue growth, expanding offshore wind and carbon capture markets, improved margins and a debt-free balance sheet.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

A Key Look Into MIND’s Business Operations

MIND Technology delivers advanced solutions for the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and maritime security sectors. Based in The Woodlands, TX, the company operates internationally, with key hubs in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia and the U.K. Its core business, Seamap Marine Products, specializes in the design, production and distribution of cutting-edge marine seismic equipment, including the GunLink seismic source acquisition system, the BuoyLink RGNSS positioning system and the SeaLink towed streamer system. MIND serves a diverse clientele, including marine survey firms, seismic contractors, research institutions and government agencies, catering to the needs of marine exploration, surveying, and security operations.

MIND Technology’s Key Tailwinds

MIND is experiencing significant revenue growth, driven by increased demand in the marine technology sector. Revenues for the nine months ended Oct. 31, 2024, reached $31.8 million, a 37.6% increase from $23.1 million in the prior year. This growth is primarily attributed to rising activity in energy exploration and alternative energy markets, including offshore wind farms and carbon capture projects. Additionally, increased sales of new seismic systems and aftermarket services, such as spare parts and repairs, contributed to higher revenue. The company's backlog of firm orders stood at around $26.2 million as of Oct. 31, 2024, providing strong visibility into future revenue generation.

MIND Technology has benefited from improved profitability, reflecting higher sales volumes and better cost-control measures. Gross profit for the nine months ended Oct. 31, 2024, rose to $14.4 million, with gross margins improving to 45% from 42% in the prior year. The improvement is driven by price increases implemented in fiscal 2024 and enhanced production efficiencies. Higher overhead absorption from increased activity levels and improved procurement processes also contributed to the margin expansion. Furthermore, reduced selling, general, and administrative expenses — down 9.3% to $8.3 million — have positively impacted operating income, which reached $4 million compared to a loss of $1.8 million in the prior year.

The company’s strategic focus on software-driven revenue streams offers additional tailwinds. MIND Technology's Spectral Ai software suite has received positive customer feedback, positioning it for broader market adoption. The company has entered into licensing and collaboration agreements for Spectral Ai, which may drive recurring revenue and cost recovery. Additionally, the adaptation of SeaLink solid streamer technology for alternative applications, such as hydrographic surveys for offshore wind projects, expands the company’s addressable market. These initiatives align with industry trends favoring cost-effective, technologically advanced solutions for marine exploration and survey applications.

Financial flexibility has improved following the September 2024 conversion of all outstanding preferred stock into common stock, eliminating preferred dividends. This restructuring strengthens the company’s balance sheet and simplifies its capital structure. Working capital stood at around $21.2 million as of Oct. 31, 2024, with cash and cash equivalents of $3.5 million. The absence of outstanding debt further enhances financial stability.

Challenges Persist for MIND’s Business

MIND Technology faces risks, including elevated inventory levels that tie up capital and could lead to obsolescence or liquidity strain if demand slows. Its heavy reliance on the energy sector exposes it to downturns in exploration budgets and oil prices while diversification efforts remain limited. Intense competition from larger players pressures pricing and market share, with R&D investments carrying commercialization risks. Geopolitical and economic uncertainties, including trade restrictions and inflation, pose additional challenges.

MIND Technology’s Valuation

The company is cheaply priced compared with the industry average. Currently, MIND is trading at 0.15X trailing 12-month EV/sales value, below the industry’s average of 7.17X. The metric also remains lower than the company’s peers, including Byrna Technologies (5.21X) and LiveRamp (1.83X), suggesting an opportunity for potential investors.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion

MIND Technology's revenue growth reflects strong demand in energy exploration, offshore wind, and carbon capture projects. Improved margins and cost efficiencies drove operating income, reversing a prior-year loss. Expansion into software-driven revenue and SeaLink technology enhances growth potential, while a $26.2 million backlog provides strong visibility. These factors make MIND well-positioned for sustained growth despite competitive pressures and geopolitical risks.

Strong fundamentals coupled with MIND’s undervaluation present a lucrative opportunity for investors to add the stock to their portfolio.

