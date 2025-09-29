MIND Technology (MIND) Price Target Increased by 25.00% to 10.20

The average one-year price target for MIND Technology (NasdaqCM:MIND) has been revised to $10.20 / share. This is an increase of 25.00% from the prior estimate of $8.16 dated September 10, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $10.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.86% from the latest reported closing price of $8.37 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 67 funds or institutions reporting positions in MIND Technology. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 26.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MIND is 0.03%, an increase of 39.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 40.59% to 1,670K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARS Investment Partners holds 220K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 302K shares , representing a decrease of 37.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MIND by 37.62% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 194K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 285K shares , representing a decrease of 47.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MIND by 15.92% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 142K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 90K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 88K shares , representing an increase of 1.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MIND by 32.32% over the last quarter.

Stratos Wealth Partners holds 84K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 88K shares , representing a decrease of 4.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MIND by 19.22% over the last quarter.

