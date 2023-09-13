MIND Technology, Inc. Q2 Loss Decreases

(RTTNews) - MIND Technology, Inc. (MIND) released Loss for second quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled -$2.44 million, or -$0.18 per share. This compares with -$2.87 million, or -$0.21 per share, in last year's second quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.5% to $8.75 million from $8.71 million last year.

MIND Technology, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): -$2.44 Mln. vs. -$2.87 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$0.18 vs. -$0.21 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $8.75 Mln vs. $8.71 Mln last year.

