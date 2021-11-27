MIND Technology Inc Shares Close the Week 21.7% Higher - Weekly Wrap

MIND Technology Inc (MIND) shares closed this week 21.7% higher than it did at the end of last week. The stock is currently down 22.3% year-to-date, down 19.4% over the past 12 months, and down 42.8% over the past five years. This week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.9%, and the S&P 500 fell 2.1%.

Trading Activity

Shares traded as high as $1.76 and as low as $1.36 this week.

Shares closed 47.1% below its 52-week high and 27.9% above its 52-week low.

Trading volume this week was 43.3% lower than the 10-day average and 7.2% lower than the 30-day average.

Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 0.8.

Technical Indicators

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was above 70, indicating it may be overbought.

MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates an upward trend.

The stock closed below its Bollinger band, indicating it may be oversold.

Market Comparative Performance

The company's share price beats the S&P 500 Index this week, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis

The company's share price beats the Dow Jones Industrial Average this week, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis

The company share price beats the performance of its peers in the Industrials industry sector this week, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5 year basis

Per Group Comparative Performance

The company's stock price performance year-to-date lags the peer average by -138.8%

The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months lags the peer average by -109.2%

