Mind Medicine (MNMD) Price Target Increased by 12.35% to 26.52

The average one-year price target for Mind Medicine (NASDAQ:MNMD) has been revised to 26.52 / share. This is an increase of 12.35% from the prior estimate of 23.61 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.08 to a high of 78.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 691.64% from the latest reported closing price of 3.35 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 118 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mind Medicine. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 3.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MNMD is 0.04%, a decrease of 27.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.08% to 4,033K shares. The put/call ratio of MNMD is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 552K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 371K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 371K shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNMD by 11.04% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 237K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47K shares, representing an increase of 80.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNMD by 357.74% over the last quarter.

Busey Wealth Management holds 206K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 244K shares, representing a decrease of 18.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNMD by 64.83% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 194K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Mind Medicine Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Mind Medicine Inc., also known as MindMed, is a New York-based psychedelic medicine biotech company that develops psychedelic-inspired medicines known as psychoplastogens and therapies to address addiction and mental illness.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.