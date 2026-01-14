Mind Medicine (MNMD) Price Target Increased by 11.49% to 29.15

The average one-year price target for Mind Medicine (NasdaqGS:MNMD) has been revised to $29.15 / share. This is an increase of 11.49% from the prior estimate of $26.15 dated December 18, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $64.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 95.93% from the latest reported closing price of $14.88 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 308 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mind Medicine. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 3.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MNMD is 0.11%, an increase of 8.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.54% to 44,371K shares. The put/call ratio of MNMD is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Commodore Capital holds 3,225K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,000K shares , representing a decrease of 55.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNMD by 18.96% over the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 3,110K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,093K shares , representing an increase of 0.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNMD by 63.53% over the last quarter.

Blackstone Group holds 2,777K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,587K shares , representing a decrease of 29.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNMD by 3.29% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 2,382K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,421K shares , representing a decrease of 43.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNMD by 13.88% over the last quarter.

Octagon Capital Advisors holds 2,130K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.