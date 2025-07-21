Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock (MNMD) Opinions on Psychedelic Therapy Political Momentum

Recent discussions on X about Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock, listed as MNMD, have been buzzing with interest following news of growing political momentum for psychedelic therapies. Many users are pointing to potential regulatory shifts, particularly with speculation around influential figures advocating for psychedelics in mental health treatment, as a key driver for the stock's recent surge. The excitement is palpable, with some predicting significant gains if legislative support materializes.

Conversations also highlight the company's progress in clinical trials, with several users expressing optimism about upcoming data readouts expected in the near future. While the tone is largely positive, there are cautious voices reminding others of the inherent risks in the biotech sector, especially with regulatory hurdles still looming. This blend of hope and caution keeps the dialogue dynamic and engaging.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Insider Trading Activity

Mind Medicine (MindMed) insiders have traded $MNMD stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MNMD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT BARROW (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 47,699 shares for an estimated $323,080 .

. MARK SULLIVAN (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 18,067 shares for an estimated $122,461 .

. DANIEL KARLIN (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,684 shares for an estimated $99,441 .

. CARRIE LIAO (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 2,347 shares for an estimated $15,818

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 81 institutional investors add shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock to their portfolio, and 74 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MNMD in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Chardan Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 05/09/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/07/2025

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025

Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/28/2025

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MNMD recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $MNMD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $21.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Rudy Li from Chardan Capital set a target price of $20.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Joel Beatty from Baird set a target price of $16.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 Patrick Trucchio from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $55.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 Gavin Clark-Gartner from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $23.0 on 01/28/2025

