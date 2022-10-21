Mind Medicine MindMed Inc. (MNMD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Mind Medicine MindMed Inc. (MNMD) closed the most recent trading day at $2.80, moving -1.41% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.37% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 54.71% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 2.47%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.82%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Mind Medicine MindMed Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Mind Medicine MindMed Inc. to post earnings of -$0.58 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 35.56%.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Mind Medicine MindMed Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.16% higher. Mind Medicine MindMed Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



