Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. Loss At -$34.74 Mln In Q4

(RTTNews) - Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) reported Loss for fourth quarter of -$34.74 million

The company's earnings totaled -$34.74 million, or -$0.41 per share. This compares with -$23.86 million, or -$0.59 per share, last year.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$34.74 Mln. vs. -$23.86 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.41 vs. -$0.59 last year.

