MIND MEDICINE Earnings Results: $MNMD Reports Quarterly Earnings

MIND MEDICINE ($MNMD) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported earnings of -$0.41 per share, missing estimates of -$0.30 by $0.11. The company also reported revenue of $0, equaling estimates of $0 by $0.

MIND MEDICINE Insider Trading Activity

MIND MEDICINE insiders have traded $MNMD stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MNMD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT BARROW (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 38,877 shares for an estimated $260,188 .

. DAN KARLIN (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,514 shares for an estimated $90,446 .

. MARK SULLIVAN (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,949 shares for an estimated $60,067 .

. CARRIE LIAO (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,625 shares for an estimated $30,953 .

. DAVID W GRYSKA purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $17,925

MIND MEDICINE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 83 institutional investors add shares of MIND MEDICINE stock to their portfolio, and 73 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

