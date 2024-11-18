Mind Medicine appoints Gregg Pratt chief regulatory, quality assurance officer

Mind Medicine (MNMD) announced the appointment of Gregg Pratt as chief regulatory and quality assurance officer. Pratt will serve as a member of the executive committee and oversee the company’s regulatory and quality functions, as well as its product registration strategies. Pratt joins MindMed from Karuna Therapeutics.
