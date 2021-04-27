MIND C.T.I. Ltd's (NASDAQ:MNDO) Business And Shares Still Trailing The Market

MIND C.T.I. Ltd's (NASDAQ:MNDO) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 10.5x might make it look like a strong buy right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 22x and even P/E's above 43x are quite common. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly reduced P/E.

The recent earnings growth at MIND C.T.I would have to be considered satisfactory if not spectacular. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this good earnings growth might actually underperform the broader market in the near future. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

NasdaqGM:MNDO Price Based on Past Earnings April 27th 2021

Although there are no analyst estimates available for MIND C.T.I, take a look at this free data-rich visualisation to see how the company stacks up on earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Is MIND C.T.I's Growth Trending?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, MIND C.T.I would need to produce anemic growth that's substantially trailing the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a decent 5.5% gain to the company's bottom line. Still, lamentably EPS has fallen 7.0% in aggregate from three years ago, which is disappointing. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

Comparing that to the market, which is predicted to deliver 19% growth in the next 12 months, the company's downward momentum based on recent medium-term earnings results is a sobering picture.

With this information, we are not surprised that MIND C.T.I is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/E has reached a floor yet with earnings going in reverse. Even just maintaining these prices could be difficult to achieve as recent earnings trends are already weighing down the shares.

The Bottom Line On MIND C.T.I's P/E

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

As we suspected, our examination of MIND C.T.I revealed its shrinking earnings over the medium-term are contributing to its low P/E, given the market is set to grow. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. If recent medium-term earnings trends continue, it's hard to see the share price moving strongly in either direction in the near future under these circumstances.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with MIND C.T.I, and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with a strong growth track record, trading on a P/E below 20x.

