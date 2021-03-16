MIND C.T.I. Ltd. (MNDO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 17, 2021

MIND C.T.I. Ltd. (MNDO) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.26 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MNDO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8.33% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of MNDO was $3.22, representing a -1.53% decrease from the 52 week high of $3.27 and a 122.07% increase over the 52 week low of $1.45.

MNDO is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) and Infosys Limited (INFY). MNDO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.27.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MNDO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

