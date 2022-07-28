MIND C.T.I (NASDAQ:MNDO) investors are sitting on a loss of 17% if they invested a year ago

The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. Investors in MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 24%. That contrasts poorly with the market decline of 14%. On the bright side, the stock is actually up 17% in the last three years. But it's up 7.7% in the last week.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the unfortunate twelve months during which the MIND C.T.I share price fell, it actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 4.3%. It could be that the share price was previously over-hyped.

It seems quite likely that the market was expecting higher growth from the stock. But looking to other metrics might better explain the share price change.

We don't see any weakness in the MIND C.T.I's dividend so the steady payout can't really explain the share price drop. From what we can see, revenue is pretty flat, so that doesn't really explain the share price drop. Unless, of course, the market was expecting a revenue uptick.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGM:MNDO Earnings and Revenue Growth July 28th 2022

This free interactive report on MIND C.T.I's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for MIND C.T.I the TSR over the last 1 year was -17%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 14% in the twelve months, MIND C.T.I shareholders did even worse, losing 17% (even including dividends). Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 11%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand MIND C.T.I better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for MIND C.T.I that you should be aware of before investing here.

But note: MIND C.T.I may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

