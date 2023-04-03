MCR

Mincor Resources urges shareholders to back Wyloo's takeover offer

April 4 (Reuters) - Australian nickel miner Mincor Resources MCR.AX recommended on Tuesday its shareholders vote in favour of a A$750.3 million ($509.08 million) buyout bid from Wyloo Metals, owned by Australian mining magnate Andrew Forrest.

The move comes as Australia builds out a critical minerals processing industry to reap more value from the electric vehicle battery chain.

Wyloo Metals said on Monday the A$1.40-per-share offer price was declared as its "best and final". The offer stood at a 35% premium to Mincor stock's last close on March 20, a day prior to the deal announcement.

Shares of Mincor rose 0.4% by 0122 GMT on Tuesday.

Forrest, who built his fortune through his majority holding in Fortescue Metals Group, the world's fourth-largest iron ore miner, already owns nearly 20% of Mincor through his private investment vehicles Wyloo and Tattarang.

($1 = 1.4738 Australian dollars)

