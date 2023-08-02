Mincor Resources (ASX:MCR) Price Target Increased by 26.32% to 1.84

The average one-year price target for Mincor Resources (ASX:MCR) has been revised to 1.84 / share. This is an increase of 26.32% from the prior estimate of 1.45 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.82 to a high of 1.89 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 32.56% from the latest reported closing price of 1.38 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mincor Resources. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 6.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MCR is 0.27%, an increase of 85.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.61% to 24,758K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,266K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,045K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,502K shares, representing a decrease of 15.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCR by 25.39% over the last quarter.

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 3,033K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,206K shares, representing a decrease of 5.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCR by 21.24% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,937K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,917K shares, representing an increase of 1.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCR by 14.66% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 1,650K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,758K shares, representing a decrease of 6.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCR by 1.57% over the last quarter.

