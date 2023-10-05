MINCON GROUP (LSE:MCON) Price Target Increased by 6.31% to 141.32

The average one-year price target for MINCON GROUP (LSE:MCON) has been revised to 141.32 / share. This is an increase of 6.31% from the prior estimate of 132.94 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 139.94 to a high of 145.48 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 81.18% from the latest reported closing price of 78.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in MINCON GROUP. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MCON is 0.18%, a decrease of 5.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.15% to 20,644K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 13,530K shares representing 6.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSTSX - Fidelity Series International Small Cap Fund holds 4,038K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 2,069K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,072K shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCON by 4.91% over the last quarter.

PACIFIC SELECT FUND - International Small-Cap Portfolio Class I holds 818K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,059K shares, representing a decrease of 29.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCON by 0.50% over the last quarter.

FLKSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock K6 Fund holds 190K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 187K shares, representing an increase of 1.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCON by 8.96% over the last quarter.

