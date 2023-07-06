MINCON GROUP (LSE:MCON) Price Target Decreased by 98.61% to 130.85

The average one-year price target for MINCON GROUP (LSE:MCON) has been revised to 130.85 / share. This is an decrease of 98.61% from the prior estimate of 9,432.81 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 129.57 to a high of 134.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 44.19% from the latest reported closing price of 90.75 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in MINCON GROUP. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MCON is 0.20%, a decrease of 12.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.38% to 20,885K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 13,530K shares representing 6.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSTSX - Fidelity Series International Small Cap Fund holds 4,038K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,905K shares, representing an increase of 3.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCON by 13.28% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 2,072K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,082K shares, representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCON by 9.70% over the last quarter.

PACIFIC SELECT FUND - International Small-Cap Portfolio Class I holds 1,059K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FLKSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock K6 Fund holds 187K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 176K shares, representing an increase of 5.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCON by 4.71% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

