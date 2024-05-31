News & Insights

Minbos Resources Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

Minbos Resources Limited (AU:MNB) has released an update.

Minbos Resources Limited successfully held its Annual General Meeting, where all four resolutions were carried, including a special resolution, demonstrating strong support from its shareholders. Key decisions included the adoption of the Remuneration Report, the election and re-election of directors, and the approval of a new mandate. Shareholder participation and voting outcomes reflected confidence in the company’s governance and future direction.

