Minbos Resources Secures Funding for Cabinda Fertilizer Project

December 01, 2024 — 07:17 pm EST

Minbos Resources Limited (AU:MNB) has released an update.

Minbos Resources Limited has received the first tranche of US$6.40 million from the Angolan Sovereign Wealth Fund, marking a significant milestone in its Cabinda phosphate fertilizer project. The company is set to begin construction activities, including earthworks and foundation laying at its Subantando site, which will enhance its position as a key phosphate fertilizer producer for Angola and export markets. This progress underscores Minbos’s strategic focus on expanding its production capabilities and market presence.

