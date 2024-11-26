News & Insights

Stocks

Minbos Resources Lists New Shares on ASX

November 26, 2024 — 03:30 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Minbos Resources Limited (AU:MNB) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Minbos Resources Limited has announced the quotation of 3,570,000 ordinary shares and options on the Australian Securities Exchange, effective November 26, 2024. This move is part of a previously disclosed transaction, potentially enhancing liquidity and investor interest in Minbos’s stock. Investors are likely to watch how this affects the company’s market performance in upcoming sessions.

For further insights into AU:MNB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.