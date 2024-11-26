Minbos Resources Lists New Shares on ASX

Minbos Resources Limited (AU:MNB) has released an update.

Minbos Resources Limited has announced the quotation of 3,570,000 ordinary shares and options on the Australian Securities Exchange, effective November 26, 2024. This move is part of a previously disclosed transaction, potentially enhancing liquidity and investor interest in Minbos’s stock. Investors are likely to watch how this affects the company’s market performance in upcoming sessions.

