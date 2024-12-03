Minbos Resources: Director Increases Stake in Company

Minbos Resources Limited (AU:MNB) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Minbos Resources Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest, where Mr. Lindsay Reed has exercised 6 million unlisted options to acquire fully paid ordinary shares. This adjustment reflects a significant move in the company’s stock holdings, showcasing Mr. Reed’s increased investment and confidence in Minbos Resources’ future.

For further insights into AU:MNB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.