Minbos Resources Advances Cabinda Fertilizer Plant Construction

Minbos Resources Limited (AU:MNB) has released an update.
Minbos Resources Limited has signed a $6.7 million civil construction contract with Construcoes AR-Lindo Lda for the development of the Cabinda Phosphate Fertilizer Plant in Angola. The project, essential for improving phosphate-deficient soils, is set to begin siteworks this month, aiming for completion by May 2025. This initiative not only targets local agricultural enhancement but also explores export opportunities.
