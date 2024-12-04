News & Insights

Minbos Resources Advances Cabinda Fertilizer Plant Construction

December 04, 2024

Minbos Resources Limited (AU:MNB) has released an update.

Minbos Resources Limited has signed a $6.7 million civil construction contract with Construcoes AR-Lindo Lda for the development of the Cabinda Phosphate Fertilizer Plant in Angola. The project, essential for improving phosphate-deficient soils, is set to begin siteworks this month, aiming for completion by May 2025. This initiative not only targets local agricultural enhancement but also explores export opportunities.

