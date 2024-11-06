News & Insights

Stocks

Minaurum Gold Expands Aurifero Project in Mexico

November 06, 2024 — 11:10 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Minaurum Gold (TSE:MGG) has released an update.

Minaurum Gold Inc. has acquired a 100% interest in key claims of the Aurifero gold project in Sonora, Mexico, expanding its land package to 1,348 hectares. The company aims to explore the potential of high-grade gold veins that could form a substantial gold system at depth. This strategic acquisition enhances Minaurum’s control over a promising gold district near its Alamos silver project.

For further insights into TSE:MGG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.