Minaurum Gold Expands Aurifero Project in Mexico

Minaurum Gold (TSE:MGG) has released an update.
Minaurum Gold Inc. has acquired a 100% interest in key claims of the Aurifero gold project in Sonora, Mexico, expanding its land package to 1,348 hectares. The company aims to explore the potential of high-grade gold veins that could form a substantial gold system at depth. This strategic acquisition enhances Minaurum’s control over a promising gold district near its Alamos silver project.
