Mina Price Predictions: How High Can the MINA Crypto Run?

Mina Protocol (CCC:MINA-USD) is down more than 10% in trading today, worth $2.68 at the time of writing. This puts MINA-USD at its all-time low and well off its all time high of $9.09.

MINA-USD is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency and one of the biggest draws is its tiny-sized blockchain; according to the company, “the entire Mina blockchain is about 22kb — the size of a couple of tweets.” For comparison, the Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) blockchain is nearly 350 gigabytes at time of writing.

That small blockchain has made Mina protocol an altcoin in high demand. The cryptocoin’s first community-facing sale had 375,000 pre-registrants, only 12% of whom were able to get their hands on up to $500 worth of MINA-USD. That sale ultimately raised $18.7 million.

Mina’s privacy-focused features are nothing to sneeze at either. Per The Daily Hodl:

“Because Mina Protocol is so small, the network does not require third-party nodes to run, meaning anyone can quickly connect and verify the chain. The new crypto project also touts its privacy features with its Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge decentralized applications (Snapps), which enable users to stay in control by verifying a chunk of data without disclosing its details. In addition, Snapps can privately interact with any website and access real-world data for on-chain consumption.”

Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken listed MINA-USD on June 1.

Mina (MINA-USD) Price Predictions

Currently trading at $2.72, what’s next for MINA-USD? Let’s see what the experts think.

