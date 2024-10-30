MiMedx sees FY24 revenue growth high single-digits as a percentage vs. last year

Consensus $341.66M…For 2024, MIMEDX (MDXG) expects net sales growth to be in the high single-digits as a percentage compared to 2023. 2024 Adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be above 20% on a full year basis. Longer-term, the Company continues to expect to achieve annual net sales growth in the low double-digits as a percentage with an adjusted EBITDA margin above 20%.

