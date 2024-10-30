News & Insights

Stocks
MDXG

MiMedx sees FY24 revenue growth high single-digits as a percentage vs. last year

October 30, 2024 — 04:26 pm EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Consensus $341.66M…For 2024, MIMEDX (MDXG) expects net sales growth to be in the high single-digits as a percentage compared to 2023. 2024 Adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be above 20% on a full year basis. Longer-term, the Company continues to expect to achieve annual net sales growth in the low double-digits as a percentage with an adjusted EBITDA margin above 20%.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on MDXG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MDXG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.