MiMedx Partners With Vaporox To Expand Wound Care Portfolio And Invests In VHT Technology

July 30, 2025 — 10:04 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - MiMedx Group (MDXG) has entered a strategic collaboration with Vaporox to jointly promote and market their wound care products.

As part of the agreement, MiMedx has invested in Vaporox and secured certain exclusive rights for potential acquisition discussions. Vaporox's FDA-cleared Vaporous Hyperoxia Therapy (VHT) device, which combines ultrasonic mist and concentrated oxygen to treat chronic wounds, complements MiMedx's placental allografts. The partnership aims to offer clinicians broader solutions for hard-to-heal wounds such as diabetic foot ulcers and pressure ulcers.

MiMedx CEO Joseph Capper stated that the addition of VHT aligns with the company's diversification strategy and enhances treatment options for chronic wounds. Vaporox CEO Alan Sage added that the partnership would boost awareness and adoption of their device through MiMedx's market presence.

Clinical studies of VHT have shown over 80 percent healing rates at 20 weeks, and real-world use alongside MiMedx products has shown promising results.

Wednesday, MDXG closed at $6.52, down 2.25%, and rose to $7.44 in after-hours trading, up 14.11% on the NasdaqCM.

