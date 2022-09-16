MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) insiders sold US$1.7m worth of stock suggesting impending weakness.

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) shareholders may have reason to be concerned, as several insiders sold their shares over the past year. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

MiMedx Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Director, Timothy Wright, sold US$420k worth of shares at a price of US$3.75 per share. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$3.44. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

In the last year MiMedx Group insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NasdaqCM:MDXG Insider Trading Volume September 16th 2022

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insiders At MiMedx Group Have Sold Stock Recently

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of MiMedx Group shares. In total, insiders dumped US$302k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Does MiMedx Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 1.9% of MiMedx Group shares, worth about US$7.4m, according to our data. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Does This Data Suggest About MiMedx Group Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought MiMedx Group stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. When you consider that most companies have higher levels of insider ownership, we're a little wary. We'd certainly practice some caution before buying! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing MiMedx Group. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for MiMedx Group you should know about.

Of course MiMedx Group may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.