MIMEDX Group Backs Q4, FY22 Outlook

January 09, 2023 — 09:08 am EST

(RTTNews) - MiMedx Group, Inc. (MDXG), placental biologics firm, on Monday reaffirmed its guidance for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2022.

For the fourth quarter, the company confirmed its sales view of $73 million to $76 million. Four analysts, on an average, polled by Thomson-Reuters estimate the firm to report sales of $74.53 million, for the quarter. For the full-year, MiMedx continues to forecast revenue of $266 million to $269 million. Analysts, on average now project the company to register sales of $268 million, for the year.

